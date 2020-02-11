Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $199.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.64. Allergan has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $200.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Allergan alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.