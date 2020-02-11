Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.05

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.05 and traded as high as $26.66. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 40,074 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.
About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
