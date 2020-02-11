Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.05

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.05 and traded as high as $26.66. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 40,074 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

