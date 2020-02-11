Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.50.

AP.UN stock opened at C$57.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.85. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$46.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

