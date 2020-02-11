Almeela Price Reaches $0.0963 on Top Exchanges (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Almeela has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Almeela has a total market cap of $359,583.00 and $782.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013692 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 348.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00462785 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008960 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Almeela

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

