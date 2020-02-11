Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKY opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Alpha Bank has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Alpha Bank Company Profile

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

