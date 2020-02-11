Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKY opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Alpha Bank has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
Alpha Bank Company Profile
