Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $204.00

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.64), with a volume of 3649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.50 ($2.64).

The stock has a market cap of $119.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a current ratio of 54.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 183.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 178.04.

In other news, insider Jeff Chowdhry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £9,050 ($11,904.76).

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

