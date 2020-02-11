Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $204.00

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.64), with a volume of 3649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.50 ($2.64).

The stock has a market cap of $119.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a current ratio of 54.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 183.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 178.04.

In other news, insider Jeff Chowdhry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £9,050 ($11,904.76).

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit