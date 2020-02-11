Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,518.41. The stock had a trading volume of 655,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,509.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,422.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,290.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

