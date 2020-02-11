Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $12.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $12.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.51 to $13.94. Alphabet reported earnings of $11.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $54.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.08 to $61.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $63.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.31 to $68.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Nomura raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,508.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,421.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,290.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,508.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

