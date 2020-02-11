Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $224,201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,508.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,117. The company has a market capitalization of $1,044.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,508.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,421.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,290.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

