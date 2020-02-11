Altagas Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Shares of Altagas stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83. Altagas has a one year low of C$14.61 and a one year high of C$21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.91.

In other Altagas news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, with a total value of C$79,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$735,337.28.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

