Altice USA (ATUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATUS opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83.

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.76.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

