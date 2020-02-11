AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.50, approximately 357,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 933,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

AMAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 30,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $325,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 72,466 shares of company stock worth $745,730. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 197,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,911,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 141,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

