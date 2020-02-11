Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 52-Week High at $195.40

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.40 and last traded at $192.57, with a volume of 535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.67.

Several research analysts have commented on AMED shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $57,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,850. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,660,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $6,795,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Amedisys by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

