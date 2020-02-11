American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.38-2.46 for the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

AAT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 393,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

