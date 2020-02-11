American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

American States Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of AWR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,161. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.78. American States Water has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $34,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.