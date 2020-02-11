Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $177.67

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.67 and last traded at $177.60, with a volume of 3666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.77.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

