Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,177,000 after acquiring an additional 194,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.14%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

