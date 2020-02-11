Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading 14.6% Higher on Earnings Beat

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares traded up 14.6% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $13.24, 7,993,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 544% from the average session volume of 1,241,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $498,132.00. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

