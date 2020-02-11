Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 52,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $240,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

