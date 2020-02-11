Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Amplify Energy reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amplify Energy.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 160,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,158. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

