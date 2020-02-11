Analysts Anticipate Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cellular Biomedicine Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Cellular Biomedicine Group reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellular Biomedicine Group.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBMG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 411,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,104. The firm has a market cap of $324.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.05. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

