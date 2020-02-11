Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Sunday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other news, insider Bruce N. Haase bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,717 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 11.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,613,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after acquiring an additional 592,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,889 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,127,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 811,675 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,414. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

