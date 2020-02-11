Analysts Anticipate Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. Front Yard Residential reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Front Yard Residential.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Front Yard Residential stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 85,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $589.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.32. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

