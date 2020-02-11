Analysts Anticipate GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 144,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 541,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the second quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 280.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,734. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

