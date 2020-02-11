Analysts Anticipate Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to Post $0.19 EPS

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 39,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,050. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

