Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce $52.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.00 million and the highest is $53.10 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $49.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $210.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $212.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $219.99 million, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $221.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.09. 40,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,211. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

In related news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,106 shares of company stock worth $232,382. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

