Analysts Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.45). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 55,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 590,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,311. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

