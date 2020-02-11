Analysts Set Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $162.38

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE CSL traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $160.11. 14,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,293. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $118.44 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Analyst Recommendations for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit