Analysts Set Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $162.38

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE CSL traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $160.11. 14,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,293. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $118.44 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

