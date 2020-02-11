Analysts Set Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Target Price at $7.17

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of MMX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 81,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,979. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $583.84 million and a PE ratio of 98.22.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

