Analysts Set Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $100.58

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.58.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,629. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Nevro by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of Nevro stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.69. The stock had a trading volume of 102,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nevro has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $140.12.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

