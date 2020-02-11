Analysts Set Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.
PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. 2,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,953. The stock has a market cap of $271.70 million, a P/E ratio of -97.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Purple Innovation Company Profile
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.
