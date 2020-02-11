Analysts Set Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. 2,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,953. The stock has a market cap of $271.70 million, a P/E ratio of -97.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,567,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.