Analyzing Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coeur Mining and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 1 5 1 0 2.00 Barrick Gold 0 3 4 0 2.57

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus price target of $5.97, indicating a potential downside of 3.37%. Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $15.95, indicating a potential downside of 13.50%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -10.57% -4.07% -2.07% Barrick Gold 15.85% 3.60% 2.04%

Risk & Volatility

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $625.90 million 2.37 -$48.40 million ($0.01) -618.00 Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 4.53 -$1.55 billion $0.35 52.69

Coeur Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barrick Gold. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Coeur Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada. The company also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

