Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLAN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.74.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $272,372.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,723,168.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,747 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,251. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $40,008,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $26,337,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 221,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 220,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 254.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 289,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 207,619 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.