Antero Midstream (AM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AM stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.84%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.73%.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

