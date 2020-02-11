Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $15.57.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

