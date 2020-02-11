Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Appian were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Appian by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $807,528. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APPN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,734. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.