Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.55

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $11.11. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 649,224 shares traded.
AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.
The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.12.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.
