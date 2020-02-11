Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.55

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $11.11. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 649,224 shares traded.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

