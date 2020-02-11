ARAW (ARAW) Trading Down 80% This Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 80% lower against the US dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $6,263.00 and $50.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $594.01 or 0.05792733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00054424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00128085 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003583 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,228,622,188 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

