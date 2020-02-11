Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. 1,781,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. Insiders sold a total of 48,249 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

