Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.71. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

