ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.67. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.16). ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

