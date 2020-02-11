Asian Fintech Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51,762.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $51,762.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. In the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.03669254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00255513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

