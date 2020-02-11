Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.18

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.18 and last traded at $138.97, with a volume of 37231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.11.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Assurant alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.45%.

In other news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,702,000 after acquiring an additional 111,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after buying an additional 164,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 925,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.