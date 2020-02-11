Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.18

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.18 and last traded at $138.97, with a volume of 37231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.11.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.45%.

In other news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,702,000 after acquiring an additional 111,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after buying an additional 164,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 925,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

