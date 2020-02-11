ASX (ASX:ASX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.06

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and traded as high as $87.12. ASX shares last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 218,718 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$83.03.

ASX Company Profile (ASX:ASX)

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

