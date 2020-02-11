Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $2.07. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 4,837 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.