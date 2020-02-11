Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACB opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

