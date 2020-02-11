Auroracoin (AUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $511,363.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $511,363.00 and $5.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including ISX, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049665 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00087926 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,197.47 or 1.00290732 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000618 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

