Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.00

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

