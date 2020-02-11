Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Autoliv stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. 303,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Autoliv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

