Avalara (AVLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. Avalara has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $873,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 763,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,551,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,109 shares of company stock worth $8,174,434 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.