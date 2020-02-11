Avalara (AVLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. Avalara has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.80 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $873,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 763,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,551,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,109 shares of company stock worth $8,174,434 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

Earnings History for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit